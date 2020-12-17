Previous
Someone come and trim Santa's Beard by bruni
Someone come and trim Santa's Beard

I guess Santa has to do it himself as all the salons are under lockdown. he's so busy these days, even Mrs. Claus can't make him sit still for a minute.

Our weekly outing was postponed to today. Grace is waiting for me at her house in Newmarket. will view and comment on your pictures later. have a great day.
moni kozi
funny
December 17th, 2020  
Lin ace
LOL - cute capture
December 17th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ha ! I know the felling or should I say the look as before my hairdresser called yesterday with her scissors and bundle of hairdressing equipments my hair ws also out of order !! !!
December 17th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
LOL Love your title. Fun holiday shot.
December 17th, 2020  
PhotoCrazy ace
LOL!
December 17th, 2020  
Pat Thacker
Gosh he is very hairy! I hope he can see to guide his sleigh. Great fun shot!
December 17th, 2020  
