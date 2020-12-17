Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3753
Someone come and trim Santa's Beard
I guess Santa has to do it himself as all the salons are under lockdown. he's so busy these days, even Mrs. Claus can't make him sit still for a minute.
Our weekly outing was postponed to today. Grace is waiting for me at her house in Newmarket. will view and comment on your pictures later. have a great day.
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
6
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
15th December 2020 12:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
santa
,
claus
,
pics_by_bruni
,
theme-holidays
,
sixws-112
,
christmas2020
moni kozi
funny
December 17th, 2020
Lin
ace
LOL - cute capture
December 17th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ha ! I know the felling or should I say the look as before my hairdresser called yesterday with her scissors and bundle of hairdressing equipments my hair ws also out of order !! !!
December 17th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
LOL Love your title. Fun holiday shot.
December 17th, 2020
PhotoCrazy
ace
LOL!
December 17th, 2020
Pat Thacker
Gosh he is very hairy! I hope he can see to guide his sleigh. Great fun shot!
December 17th, 2020
