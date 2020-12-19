Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3755
Careful little one...
....you're on a downhill slide.
I started decorating our Christmas tree and noticed this little guy sliding of the tree.
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6352
photos
94
followers
116
following
1028% complete
View this month »
3748
3749
3750
3751
3752
3753
3754
3755
Latest from all albums
3749
3750
1736
3751
3752
3753
3754
3755
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
15th December 2020 6:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
ornament
,
pics_by_bruni
,
theme-holidays
,
christmas2020
Monica
Cute!
December 19th, 2020
Liz Milne
ace
Sweet
December 19th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Very cute!
December 19th, 2020
Diana
ace
I hope you caught him in time ;-)
December 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close