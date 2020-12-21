Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3757
May I introduce Max and Maxine...
...our new ornaments. I saw them on display in a store in our mall and couldn't resist bringing them home.
21st December 2020
21st Dec 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6354
photos
94
followers
116
following
1029% complete
View this month »
3750
3751
3752
3753
3754
3755
3756
3757
Latest from all albums
1736
3751
3752
3753
3754
3755
3756
3757
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A2200
Taken
27th November 2020 7:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
ornament
,
theme
,
squirrels
,
holidays.
,
pics_by_bruni
,
sixws-112
,
christmas2020
Pat Thacker
Oh they are delightful, I wouldn't have been able to resist either, fav.
December 21st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close