Previous
Next
Do's and the don't of a tooth chart. by bruni
Photo 3771

Do's and the don't of a tooth chart.

Yes, it's time to go to the dentist again. I recently had an appointment with my hygienist and I never get away without another appointment to see the dentist.
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
1033% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
So funny Bruni, I am just sitting at the dentist with my daughter who needs a crown.
January 4th, 2021  
moni kozi
If your daughter needs a crown, that makes her a princess, and therefore, you, @ludwigsdiana , must be the mother queen or queen mother...
Bruni, you'll be just fine! Go get them. If they hurt tyou, bite them, it's their hand in your mouth. You control the power!
January 4th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
No fun there. Cool shot, though.
January 4th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Ai.....the dentist is not on my favorite list of things to do....
January 4th, 2021  
Lin ace
It's almost time for me, too.
January 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise