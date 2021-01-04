Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3771
Do's and the don't of a tooth chart.
Yes, it's time to go to the dentist again. I recently had an appointment with my hygienist and I never get away without another appointment to see the dentist.
4th January 2021
4th Jan 21
5
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6368
photos
95
followers
115
following
1033% complete
3764
3765
3766
3767
3768
3769
3770
3771
Views
9
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A2200
Taken
3rd January 2021 9:56pm
dentist
,
pics_by_bruni
,
appointment.
Diana
ace
So funny Bruni, I am just sitting at the dentist with my daughter who needs a crown.
January 4th, 2021
moni kozi
If your daughter needs a crown, that makes her a princess, and therefore, you,
@ludwigsdiana
, must be the mother queen or queen mother...
Bruni, you'll be just fine! Go get them. If they hurt tyou, bite them, it's their hand in your mouth. You control the power!
January 4th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
No fun there. Cool shot, though.
January 4th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Ai.....the dentist is not on my favorite list of things to do....
January 4th, 2021
Lin
ace
It's almost time for me, too.
January 4th, 2021
