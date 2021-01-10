Sign up
Photo 3777
Wow - the lake is finally frozen
When Hans and I got home from shopping, I saw some activity on the lake. instead of Hans turning into out driveway, I asked him to drive down to the lake (4 houses away) so I can take a quick picture.
10th January 2021
10th Jan 21
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6374
photos
96
followers
115
following
1034% complete
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
10th January 2021 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
lake
,
pics_by_bruni
,
activity-on-the-frozen-lake
Susan Wakely
ace
What was the temperature? Looks like people are having fun.
January 10th, 2021
