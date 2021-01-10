Previous
Next
Wow - the lake is finally frozen by bruni
Photo 3777

Wow - the lake is finally frozen

When Hans and I got home from shopping, I saw some activity on the lake. instead of Hans turning into out driveway, I asked him to drive down to the lake (4 houses away) so I can take a quick picture.
10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
1034% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
What was the temperature? Looks like people are having fun.
January 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise