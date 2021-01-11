Previous
Next
Family fun on the ice - 1 by bruni
Photo 3778

Family fun on the ice - 1

When Grace comes visiting on Sundays, the first thing we do, if he weather is good, we go for a walk. this time we went onto the frozen lake.
there was a lot of activity. the picture I chose is of a family having some fun. wait to see picture 2.
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
1035% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise