Photo 3778
Family fun on the ice - 1
When Grace comes visiting on Sundays, the first thing we do, if he weather is good, we go for a walk. this time we went onto the frozen lake.
there was a lot of activity. the picture I chose is of a family having some fun. wait to see picture 2.
11th January 2021
11th Jan 21
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6375
photos
96
followers
115
following
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
10th January 2021 2:49pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
pics_by_bruni
,
lake-simcoe
,
cooks-bay
