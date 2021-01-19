Sign up
Photo 3786
Catching some sunshine - on top of birdhouse
I guess I've to turn around somehow if I want to tan evenly.
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XS
Taken
8th January 2021 11:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
bird
,
house
,
sunshine
,
pics_by_bruni
Peter Dulis
ace
cute
January 19th, 2021
Diana
ace
This is fabulous Bruni, beautiful shot and light.
January 19th, 2021
