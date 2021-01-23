Sign up
Photo 3790
This is how I feel - unfocused
...well maybe not quite. had another bad night with pains underneath my ribcage. it kept me up most of the night. slept finally and woke up at 10 am. now it's going on 1 pm and I'm ready for a snooze.
Will get to your pictures later.
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6388
photos
95
followers
115
following
3783
3784
3785
3786
3787
3788
3789
3790
Tags
pics_by_bruni
moni kozi
Take care! Sometimes we all feel unfocused.
But that is a great impressionist photograph.
January 23rd, 2021
But that is a great impressionist photograph.