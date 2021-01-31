Oh Oh not again

The picture is of the internet and didn't get a clear shot, sorry.



The first thing in the morning for me is making a cup of tea and reading the local news on the internet.



When I saw this picture, I recognized it right away as the Marina in Holland Landing (no picture of it, just the shed). my x-husband and I owned the Marina on the Holland River in around 1970 and needless to say, it brings back many memories for me. over the years while we owned it, we saw quite a few mishaps in the winter on the frozen, or better said, not yet deeply frozen water.





Now to the story in my own words: Two people on snowmobile cracked through the ice last Friday in the early afternoon. the owner, the police and a tow truck company tried to selvage the sled, but it could not be rescued. A caution tape and signage warning the people about the dangers out on bodies of water during the winter month is now in place.