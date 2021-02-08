Sign up
Photo 3806
Tiny but cute
I picked up this small frame in a second hand store in the late 1970th. when I saw a picture of my daughter in our local paper a year or two later, I cut it out small enough to fit into this 2 cm by 2 cm frame. I've treasured it ever since.
8th February 2021
8th Feb 21
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Tags
treasure
,
picture_frame
,
pics_by_bruni
,
for2021
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely treasure.
February 8th, 2021
Dixie Goode
ace
I can see why. A thing of love and beauty in a thing of beauty.
February 8th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So sweet - a loveoy treasure
February 8th, 2021
