Souvenir from Alaska by bruni
Photo 3808

Souvenir from Alaska

I treasure this souvenir I brought back from Alaska. it's a beautiful marbled stone which I found on top of a glacier.
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
It's a lovely find and capture.
February 10th, 2021  
moni kozi
looks suspended in mid-air. very cool effect! how big is it ?
February 10th, 2021  
