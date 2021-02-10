Sign up
Photo 3808
Souvenir from Alaska
I treasure this souvenir I brought back from Alaska. it's a beautiful marbled stone which I found on top of a glacier.
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6409
photos
95
followers
117
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
9th February 2021 6:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stone
,
theme-blackwhite
,
pics_by_bruni
,
for2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
It's a lovely find and capture.
February 10th, 2021
moni kozi
looks suspended in mid-air. very cool effect! how big is it ?
February 10th, 2021
