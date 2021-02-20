Sign up
Photo 3818
Hawk
We love to see this beautiful bird, but all our birds, enjoying out feeders, disappear for hours.
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
1
1
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6419
photos
94
followers
117
following
1046% complete
View this month »
3811
3812
3813
3814
3815
3816
3817
3818
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A2200
Taken
17th November 2020 1:40pm
Joan Robillard
ace
Wow that near your home. How amazing
February 20th, 2021
