Reflection by bruni
I was dying to show you this tree, but it didn't look good in b&w..so I had to wait. I just love it.
I'm going to have a few busy days this week. it started with yesterday.
Grace and I drove my husband to a special hernia clinic. while we were already in Toronto, Grace and I went to Edwards Garden once again for a good long walk. it wasn't very busy there as a winter storm was on it's way. we only walked for about an hour and a half. glad too, the winds picked up and driving became treasuries the further north we drove. from her house on to home it was difficult to keep the SUV on the road. I didn't take the highway. I can drive slower on city roads, but there's a stretch what we call the flats, farmer and sod fields, where the wind blows the snow and you can hardly see anything.
bruni

moni kozi
Oh yes, it is indeed amazing. That golden light on it is amazing.
March 2nd, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Yes - really beautiful
March 2nd, 2021  
