Previous
Next
Icicles by bruni
Photo 3828

Icicles

Looking up through the kitchen window.

Hans is still in hospital. Grace and I are going up to Bobcaygeon. Her Dad is 90 today and it's a surprise Birthday Party. this will be the first time both of us are going to see the family since last year Thanksgiving.
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
1048% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Love the angle!
March 3rd, 2021  
Fisher Family
An impressive collection of icicles! I hope Hans is fully recovered and back home soon.

Ian
March 3rd, 2021  
Kathie
Cool POV. Safe drove to Bobcaygeon. I'm sure he'll be surprised.
March 3rd, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A stunning collection of icicles ! Wishing Hans a quick recovery and back home soon !
March 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise