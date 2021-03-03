Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3828
Icicles
Looking up through the kitchen window.
Hans is still in hospital. Grace and I are going up to Bobcaygeon. Her Dad is 90 today and it's a surprise Birthday Party. this will be the first time both of us are going to see the family since last year Thanksgiving.
3rd March 2021
3rd Mar 21
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A2200
Taken
21st February 2021 7:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
icicles
,
pics_by_bruni
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Love the angle!
March 3rd, 2021
Fisher Family
An impressive collection of icicles! I hope Hans is fully recovered and back home soon.
Ian
March 3rd, 2021
Kathie
Cool POV. Safe drove to Bobcaygeon. I'm sure he'll be surprised.
March 3rd, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A stunning collection of icicles ! Wishing Hans a quick recovery and back home soon !
March 3rd, 2021
