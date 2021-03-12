Previous
The House Finches are back by bruni
Photo 3837

The House Finches are back

I was so happy to see this house finch feeding on the lilac.

12th March 2021 12th Mar 21

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Susan Wakely ace
What a lovely colour.
March 12th, 2021  
Netkonnexion ace
Wow... he's a pretty fellow. Lovely capture. Well done.
March 12th, 2021  
CAT Carter19 ace
Great capture what a cutie
March 12th, 2021  
