Photo 3837
The House Finches are back
I was so happy to see this house finch feeding on the lilac.
12th March 2021
12th Mar 21
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XS
Taken
12th March 2021 8:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
branch
,
birds
,
house
,
finch
,
lilac
,
pics_by_bruni
Susan Wakely
ace
What a lovely colour.
March 12th, 2021
Netkonnexion
ace
Wow... he's a pretty fellow. Lovely capture. Well done.
March 12th, 2021
CAT Carter19
ace
Great capture what a cutie
March 12th, 2021
