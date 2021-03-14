Previous
Final reminder... by bruni
Final reminder...

... I took this picture of a Daily News report I receive over the internet.
Credit goes to BC floydhalesfishhuts 09_Super_Portrait.

It's a reminder that all fish huts have to be off the lake by tomorrow. March 15th.
14th March 2021 14th Mar 21

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
carol white ace
Nice capture
March 14th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shot. Let’s hope the removal is uneventful.
March 14th, 2021  
Kathie
Yes, March 15. I was just over there and they're not all off yet. The warming temps and the high winds have made it precarious. Friday there was a truck and hut that went in. No casualties but that would be expensive.
March 14th, 2021  
