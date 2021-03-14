Sign up
Photo 3839
Final reminder...
... I took this picture of a Daily News report I receive over the internet.
Credit goes to BC floydhalesfishhuts 09_Super_Portrait.
It's a reminder that all fish huts have to be off the lake by tomorrow. March 15th.
14th March 2021
14th Mar 21
3
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6446
photos
96
followers
119
following
1051% complete
Tags
fish
,
huts
,
pics_by_bruni
carol white
ace
Nice capture
March 14th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shot. Let’s hope the removal is uneventful.
March 14th, 2021
Kathie
Yes, March 15. I was just over there and they're not all off yet. The warming temps and the high winds have made it precarious. Friday there was a truck and hut that went in. No casualties but that would be expensive.
March 14th, 2021
