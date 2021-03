Icicles

Yes, these are icicles and reflection there off in the little stream. I took this picture on our last visit to Edwards Garden, last Monday.



Hans had to take our vehicle to our mechanic in the city and had to leave it there overnight for more work to be done. Grace picked us up the next day and we dropped Hans off and then from there it was only minutes to drive to Edwards Garden for our Wednesday outing.

(Saying) Looks like we killed two birds with one stone