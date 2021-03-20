Previous
First sign of Spring by bruni
First sign of Spring

A robin is the first sign of Spring and he arrived just in time. we saw him yesterday and today is the First Day of Spring.

Our temperatures are suppose to go up to 11 degree C or 51.8 degree F. nice for going for a walk.
bruni

@bruni
marlboromaam (Mags)
Now that's a robin I recognize! Lovely shot.
March 20th, 2021  
