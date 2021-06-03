Sign up
Photo 3917
Aquilegia
While walking in a park like 'forest' in Newmarket, we came across a few of these flowers in more than one area.
3rd June 2021
3rd Jun 21
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
6557
photos
99
followers
119
following
Views
12
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
1st June 2021 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Tags
flower
flowers
aquilegia
pics_by_bruni
Pyrrhula
Like this color of this Akalei flowers
June 3rd, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely colour Bruni - Most of my multi coloured ones have converted back to the blue and purples and seem to be a lot in the garden this year - self setters !
June 4th, 2021
Lin
ace
Nicely captured
June 4th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
A lovely flower. We don’t have them here.
June 4th, 2021
Dawn
ace
Nicely shot
June 4th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Nice find and capture!
June 4th, 2021
