Aquilegia

While walking in a park like 'forest' in Newmarket, we came across a few of these flowers in more than one area.
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Pyrrhula
Like this color of this Akalei flowers
June 3rd, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely colour Bruni - Most of my multi coloured ones have converted back to the blue and purples and seem to be a lot in the garden this year - self setters !
June 4th, 2021  
Lin ace
Nicely captured
June 4th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
A lovely flower. We don’t have them here.
June 4th, 2021  
Dawn ace
Nicely shot
June 4th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Nice find and capture!
June 4th, 2021  
