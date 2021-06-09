Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3922
Beautiful wildflowers with a sweet fragrance
While walking in the park yesterday after my dentist appointment, Grace and I got soaked when it started raining. on our way back to the parked car, the sun came back out and shone some light on these gorgeous wildflowers.
9th June 2021
9th Jun 21
1
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6563
photos
98
followers
118
following
1074% complete
3915
3916
3917
3918
3919
3920
3921
3922
3916
3917
3918
3919
3920
1779
3921
3922
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
8th June 2021 12:42pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flowers
,
wildflowers
,
by_bruni
,
pics_
,
theme-plantpower
Bep
Very nice!
June 9th, 2021
