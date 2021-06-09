Previous
Beautiful wildflowers with a sweet fragrance by bruni
Photo 3922

Beautiful wildflowers with a sweet fragrance

While walking in the park yesterday after my dentist appointment, Grace and I got soaked when it started raining. on our way back to the parked car, the sun came back out and shone some light on these gorgeous wildflowers.
9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
Bep
Very nice!
June 9th, 2021  
