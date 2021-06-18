Sign up
Photo 3931
A fashionable young lady
Heidi, our great-granddaughter on her third birthday last March.
I haven't seen any of my grandchildren and their children in a way over a year and the young ones growing up so fast.
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
6573
photos
98
followers
118
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
7th June 2021 7:34am
Tags
heidi
,
great-granddaughter
,
pics_by_bruni
Susan Wakely
ace
She is so cute.
June 18th, 2021
Liz Milne
ace
Cute
June 18th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Cute photo
June 18th, 2021
