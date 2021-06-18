Previous
A fashionable young lady by bruni
A fashionable young lady

Heidi, our great-granddaughter on her third birthday last March.
I haven't seen any of my grandchildren and their children in a way over a year and the young ones growing up so fast.
18th June 2021

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
Susan Wakely
She is so cute.
June 18th, 2021  
Liz Milne
Cute
June 18th, 2021  
Joan Robillard
Cute photo
June 18th, 2021  
