Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3932
Nosy Woodpecker - what is underneath there
It always amazes me to see birds being able to turn their heads around. in this case by 180 degrees.
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6574
photos
98
followers
118
following
1077% complete
View this month »
3925
3926
3927
3928
3929
3930
3931
3932
Latest from all albums
3926
3927
3928
3929
1780
3930
3931
3932
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XS
Taken
18th June 2021 10:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
woodpecker
,
pcs_by_bruni
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
LOL! Got its head twisted at 180 degrees too. Cool shot!
June 19th, 2021
Lin
ace
Excellent timing on this cool capture!
June 19th, 2021
Diana
ace
What a great shot!
June 19th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close