Nosy Woodpecker - what is underneath there by bruni
Nosy Woodpecker - what is underneath there

It always amazes me to see birds being able to turn their heads around. in this case by 180 degrees.
19th June 2021 19th Jun 21

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
LOL! Got its head twisted at 180 degrees too. Cool shot!
June 19th, 2021  
Lin ace
Excellent timing on this cool capture!
June 19th, 2021  
Diana ace
What a great shot!
June 19th, 2021  
