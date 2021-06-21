Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3934
A Happy Great-Grandmother and Little Carmen
We had a great visit with the family. Carmen's weight came up form 3 1/2 pounds to 8 pounds and she is just shy of 8 weeks old now.
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
6
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6577
photos
98
followers
117
following
1077% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
20th June 2021 2:06pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
How precious!
June 21st, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful picture and so sweet. Carmen is adorable.
June 21st, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a delightful picture of you and the precious little Carmen ! How sweet !
June 21st, 2021
moni kozi
Wonderful picture!
June 21st, 2021
Jane Armstrong
ace
Such precious times and image
June 21st, 2021
Liz Milne
ace
Beautiful picture!
June 21st, 2021
