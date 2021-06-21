Previous
A Happy Great-Grandmother and Little Carmen by bruni
A Happy Great-Grandmother and Little Carmen

We had a great visit with the family. Carmen's weight came up form 3 1/2 pounds to 8 pounds and she is just shy of 8 weeks old now.
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

bruni

bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
marlboromaam (Mags)
How precious!
June 21st, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn)
Wonderful picture and so sweet. Carmen is adorable.
June 21st, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd
Such a delightful picture of you and the precious little Carmen ! How sweet !
June 21st, 2021  
moni kozi
Wonderful picture!
June 21st, 2021  
Jane Armstrong
Such precious times and image
June 21st, 2021  
Liz Milne
Beautiful picture!
June 21st, 2021  
