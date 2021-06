Climber

A climber in my favorite color.



Today my daughter Grace and I spend some wonderful time together. at this moment, we don't yet where it will be.



Sorry for not commenting on your pictures of late, there was so much going on. first Fathers Day at our son's place where we saw our third Great-grandchild for the first time. the next day was Hans's Birthday and no time for the computer. I promise, I'll make up for it.