Mother ducks and her cute babies

Picture on the left was taken close to three weeks ago. at that time there were five babies. every time we, that is my daughter Grace and I, walk past the pond , we look for the ducks. the one time there were only four out of five and we felt so bad she lost one.

Then we saw only two the following week. yesterday on our walk, we couldn't find any. Grace was very upset and I felt bad too. when we walked around the pond, we saw mother on the other side of the pond. so we continued walking till we reached the side where we saw the mom and broke out in joy. we counted three young ones.