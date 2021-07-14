Previous
Carmen at 80 days young - what a cutie by bruni
Carmen at 80 days young - what a cutie

Our little Great-Granddaughter only weighted 3 and a 1/2 pound and now she reached 9 pounds and 1 oz. looking at her, I remember my daughter at birth. Grace weighted a smiths under 10 pounds.
bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Shirley B
Such a gorgeous baby.
July 14th, 2021  
Harry J Benson ace
A happy, pretty child
July 14th, 2021  
Merrelyn ace
What a cutie.
July 14th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Adorable shot.
July 14th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Adorable
July 14th, 2021  
Bep
What a sweetie.
July 14th, 2021  
