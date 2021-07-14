Sign up
Photo 3957
Carmen at 80 days young - what a cutie
Our little Great-Granddaughter only weighted 3 and a 1/2 pound and now she reached 9 pounds and 1 oz. looking at her, I remember my daughter at birth. Grace weighted a smiths under 10 pounds.
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
6
0
Shirley B
Such a gorgeous baby.
July 14th, 2021
Harry J Benson
ace
A happy, pretty child
July 14th, 2021
Merrelyn
ace
What a cutie.
July 14th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Adorable shot.
July 14th, 2021
bkb in the city
Adorable
July 14th, 2021
Bep
What a sweetie.
July 14th, 2021
