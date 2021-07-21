Previous
Next
Plum Cake by bruni
Photo 3964

Plum Cake

The plums I use for making a plum cake aren't in season yet. so every year I freeze some for whenever we like to enjoy a slice of this cake (we call it Pflaumen Torte) yum yum with whipping cream on top.
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
1086% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise