Photo 3964
Plum Cake
The plums I use for making a plum cake aren't in season yet. so every year I freeze some for whenever we like to enjoy a slice of this cake (we call it Pflaumen Torte) yum yum with whipping cream on top.
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
6617
photos
97
followers
117
following
Views
11
Album
365
Taken
21st July 2021 7:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pics_by_bruni
,
plum-cake
