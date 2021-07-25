Sign up
Photo 3968
Flower
Our ornamental tree overwintered in our spare room. first I thought it was dead as it flowered all winter, but I guess it only required some time to adjust to the outdoors again.
25th July 2021
25th Jul 21
1
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
6622
photos
95
followers
115
following
1087% complete
3961
3962
3963
3964
3965
3966
3967
3968
3962
3963
3964
3965
3966
3967
3968
1792
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
15th July 2021 8:27am
Exif
View Info
Tags
pics_by_bruni
,
flowering-ornamental-tree
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely colours.
July 25th, 2021
