Purple climates takes over by bruni
Photo 3972

Purple climates takes over

This time its the laundry line which is in the way. I tried to move it real careful so I could hang out some laundry.

On another matter. First showing of the apartment and we've new tenants.
29th July 2021 29th Jul 21

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
Photo Details

Pyrrhula
Great capture of this lovely Clematis find
July 29th, 2021  
