Photo 3972
Purple climates takes over
This time its the laundry line which is in the way. I tried to move it real careful so I could hang out some laundry.
On another matter. First showing of the apartment and we've new tenants.
29th July 2021
29th Jul 21
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
6626
photos
95
followers
115
following
3965
3966
3967
3968
3969
3970
3971
3972
3966
3967
3968
1792
3969
3970
3971
3972
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
30th June 2021 7:35am
Tags
laundry
,
pole.
,
pics_by_bruni
,
climates
Pyrrhula
Great capture of this lovely Clematis find
July 29th, 2021
