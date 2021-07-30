Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3973
Blue Jays
What a welcome sight. they enjoyed the feeder and than relaxed in the tree.
30th July 2021
30th Jul 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6629
photos
94
followers
115
following
1088% complete
View this month »
3967
3968
3969
3970
3971
3972
3973
3974
Latest from all albums
3968
3969
3970
3971
1793
3972
3973
3974
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XS
Taken
9th July 2021 10:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birs
,
blue-jays
,
pice_by_bruni
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close