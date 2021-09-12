Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4018
How dare - giving me the finger
This plant is called Amaranthus 'Fat Spike'. We sa it in Lawrence Park in Toronto.
12th September 2021
12th Sep 21
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6674
photos
92
followers
111
following
1100% complete
View this month »
4011
4012
4013
4014
4015
4016
4017
4018
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
11th September 2021 5:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
amaranthus
,
pics_by_bruni
,
sixws-122
,
fat-spike
Suzie Townsend
ace
Oh, my, that was exactly what I saw too! Haha!
September 12th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ha ! well spotted , such a rude plant !!
September 12th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
Aaahaaaahaaaaaaaaa!!!! This is hysterical!!!!! Aaaahaaaaahaaaaa!!!!!! I can not unsee it
September 12th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
So funny. I didn’t think it until you mentioned it!
September 12th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close