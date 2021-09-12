Previous
How dare - giving me the finger by bruni
How dare - giving me the finger

This plant is called Amaranthus 'Fat Spike'. We sa it in Lawrence Park in Toronto.
12th September 2021 12th Sep 21

bruni

Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Suzie Townsend ace
Oh, my, that was exactly what I saw too! Haha!
September 12th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ha ! well spotted , such a rude plant !!
September 12th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Aaahaaaahaaaaaaaaa!!!! This is hysterical!!!!! Aaaahaaaaahaaaaa!!!!!! I can not unsee it
September 12th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
So funny. I didn’t think it until you mentioned it!
September 12th, 2021  
