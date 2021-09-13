Previous
Bringing some colour to the forest by bruni
Bringing some colour to the forest

Our Newmarket forest has a park like setting. Grace and I were there many times when a school class had an outdoor session. here you see some birdhouses (they can be bought in a Dollar Store) the kids painted the birdhouse and hung them in a tree.
13th September 2021

bruni

Diana ace
How beautiful, such a lovely idea and shot. I hope the birds like them too.
September 13th, 2021  
