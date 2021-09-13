Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4019
Bringing some colour to the forest
Our Newmarket forest has a park like setting. Grace and I were there many times when a school class had an outdoor session. here you see some birdhouses (they can be bought in a Dollar Store) the kids painted the birdhouse and hung them in a tree.
13th September 2021
13th Sep 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6675
photos
92
followers
111
following
1101% complete
View this month »
4012
4013
4014
4015
4016
4017
4018
4019
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
13th September 2021 10:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
children
,
birdfeeder
,
forest
,
pics_by_bruni
,
sixws-122
,
paint-job
Diana
ace
How beautiful, such a lovely idea and shot. I hope the birds like them too.
September 13th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close