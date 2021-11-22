Sign up
Photo 4083
Mandeville
Awhile ago Hans bought in our Mandeville plant to overwinter indoors. he slowly gives it less and less water, just enough to survive. I took a picture of the last two flowers.
Today is a busy day. first physio and in the afternoon a trip to the dentist.
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Tags
red
,
red-flower
,
mandeville
,
theme-seasons
,
pic_by_bruni
moni kozi
ace
This is such a beautiful flower with a lovely shape and colour. My mom has one too.
November 22nd, 2021
Diana
ace
Such beautiful flowers, lovely shot and light. Hope the physio helps you.
November 22nd, 2021
