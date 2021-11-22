Previous
Mandeville by bruni
Photo 4083

Mandeville

Awhile ago Hans bought in our Mandeville plant to overwinter indoors. he slowly gives it less and less water, just enough to survive. I took a picture of the last two flowers.

Today is a busy day. first physio and in the afternoon a trip to the dentist.
bruni

This is such a beautiful flower with a lovely shape and colour. My mom has one too.
November 22nd, 2021  
Diana ace
Such beautiful flowers, lovely shot and light. Hope the physio helps you.
November 22nd, 2021  
