Church and a gazebo by bruni
Photo 4166

Church and a gazebo

We spent many evenings around the gazebo enjoying different Mexican bands.

This is my last picture of Cabo San Lucas.
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
carol white ace
Lovely buildings.Fav😊
February 14th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful buildings
February 14th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
NIce!
February 14th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely looking bandstand.
February 14th, 2022  
Shirley B
Lovely warm memories of a happy holiday.
February 14th, 2022  
