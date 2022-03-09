Previous
Next
Kids pool with water fountains by bruni
Photo 4189

Kids pool with water fountains

So far I haven't featured any kid's activities. the pool area is very colourful, as you can see.

I switch over to Acapulco vacation 2011

9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
1147% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
That sure is colourful, the kids must have loved it.
March 9th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Fun FUN for them!
March 9th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise