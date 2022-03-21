Previous
Going shopping in Acapulco, Mexico 2011
Going shopping in Acapulco, Mexico 2011

These are pictures from when we were vacationing in Acapulco in 2011.

Hans likes to cook and so we went grocery shopping every couple of days. ( fridge in our unit was not very big). there're plenty of restaurants in the resort. I prefer home -cooked meals.

One thing I have to mention, the stores are super clean, well organized. they have people walking around approaching you to see if you need help finding what you're looking for. no pressure at all. we also enjoyed a small cafeteria area with oven-fresh good-goodies.
bruni

mittens (Marilyn)
Nice capture, Bruni.
March 21st, 2022  
