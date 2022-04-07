Sign up
Photo 4218
One of my beautiful birthday presents
My son brought me this beautiful purple orchid. it matches my window coverings in our living room.
I love orchids, but once they finished blooming, I'm lost. can never get them to bloom again.
any hints any one.
7th April 2022
7th Apr 22
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Tags
flowers
,
orchids
,
pics_by_bruni
,
wixws-129
moni kozi
ace
So beautiful and bright!
Well, form my experience with orchids, their blooms las veeery long. And it takes at least an equal time to bloom again. And even longer. As long as their leaves are green and the plant healthy, you only need patience. At least that was what I did.
April 7th, 2022
