Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4222
The last of my birthday tulips
I've been AOL for some days as I have awful pains in both of my shoulders and sitting at the computer and typing hurts. so I'll only upload some pictures once in a while. sorry for not being able to comment much either.
15th April 2022
15th Apr 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6909
photos
92
followers
112
following
1156% complete
View this month »
4215
4216
4217
4218
4219
4220
4221
4222
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A2200
Taken
12th April 2022 5:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
tulip
,
pics_by_bruni
,
sixws-129
Susan Wakely
ace
Giving a final display. Sorry to hear about your pain.
April 15th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
beautiful ending, hope you can get some relief soon
April 15th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close