The last of my birthday tulips by bruni
Photo 4222

The last of my birthday tulips

I've been AOL for some days as I have awful pains in both of my shoulders and sitting at the computer and typing hurts. so I'll only upload some pictures once in a while. sorry for not being able to comment much either.
15th April 2022 15th Apr 22

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Susan Wakely ace
Giving a final display. Sorry to hear about your pain.
April 15th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
beautiful ending, hope you can get some relief soon
April 15th, 2022  
