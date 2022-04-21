Previous
A Smiley Face in the Sky by bruni
Photo 4228

A Smiley Face in the Sky

I took this picture In my first year 2010 and couldn't believe what I saw. I'm glad one can go back in one's files and share the picture again.
21st April 2022 21st Apr 22

bruni

@bruni
Susan Wakely ace
Don’t you just love that the wonders of nature can give you a smiley face.
April 21st, 2022  
Debra
Oh my gosh…I saw the smiley face before I saw your title 🙂
April 21st, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
How cute is this. Great catch.
April 21st, 2022  
Pyrrhula
How ever you found this. Very rare and funny. Fav.
April 21st, 2022  
