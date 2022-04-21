Sign up
Photo 4228
A Smiley Face in the Sky
I took this picture In my first year 2010 and couldn't believe what I saw. I'm glad one can go back in one's files and share the picture again.
21st April 2022
21st Apr 22
4
4
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Susan Wakely
ace
Don’t you just love that the wonders of nature can give you a smiley face.
April 21st, 2022
Debra
Oh my gosh…I saw the smiley face before I saw your title 🙂
April 21st, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
How cute is this. Great catch.
April 21st, 2022
Pyrrhula
How ever you found this. Very rare and funny. Fav.
April 21st, 2022
