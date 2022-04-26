Carmen's First Birthday

Oh my goodness, there were kids and toys all over the place.

The dining room table was decorated for the children. each child received some Easter eggs, a big chocolate Easter Bunny, and a book which had some money hidden underneath.



We didn't just celebrated Carmen's first birthday, we also celebrated Heidi's birthday which was last March 25th and then of course Easter. When Hans and I walked in, Heidi greeted us with saying. I'm four now, not 3 anymore. Her Birthday was in March.





We were 22 people, kids included. It was nice we could spend some time outdoors

The weather was perfect. Saturday we had a lot of rain and it was cold and windy, 'but Sunday it was sunny. the temperature reached a high of 25 degrees Celsius.



Our theme...Food of the World turned out awesome. so many different dishes, not to mention lots of desserts to choose from.



I'm so thankful for finally getting together after such a long time and that not one in the family had covid.