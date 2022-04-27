Previous
Cake Smash by bruni
Photo 4233

Cake Smash

Kelly, Carmen's mom sent me this picture.
Here is what she wrote: Our little lady is almost one! So much fun celebrating today. Had to call in backup for the cake smash.

It was a video she sent. Unfortunately. I don't remember how to upload a video on 365. Getting forgetful comes with Old Age.
bruni

Susan Wakely ace
Oh this is so cute and delightful.
April 27th, 2022  
