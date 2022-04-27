Sign up
Photo 4233
Cake Smash
Kelly, Carmen's mom sent me this picture.
Here is what she wrote: Our little lady is almost one! So much fun celebrating today. Had to call in backup for the cake smash.
It was a video she sent. Unfortunately. I don't remember how to upload a video on 365. Getting forgetful comes with Old Age.
27th April 2022
27th Apr 22
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6922
photos
93
followers
113
following
1159% complete
4226
4227
4228
4229
4230
4231
4232
4233
Tags
pics_by_buni
,
30-shots2022
,
carmen's-cake-smash
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh this is so cute and delightful.
April 27th, 2022
