Photo 4235
Wall mural of old time Newmarket
This painting by a local painter is spread across the wall of our Second Cup coffee establishment. a little too much light on the window side. usually this place is crowded and I can't just say dug down your head is in the way. ha ha.
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
6924
photos
93
followers
113
following
4228
4229
4230
4231
4232
4233
4234
4235
Views
7
365
moto g(7) power
28th April 2022 12:18pm
coffee
,
mural
,
cup
,
second
,
pics_by_bruni
,
30-shots2022
,
establishmen.t
