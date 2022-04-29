Previous
Wall mural of old time Newmarket by bruni
Photo 4235

Wall mural of old time Newmarket

This painting by a local painter is spread across the wall of our Second Cup coffee establishment. a little too much light on the window side. usually this place is crowded and I can't just say dug down your head is in the way. ha ha.
bruni

Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
