Previous
Next
View of Lake Simcoe... by bruni
Photo 4236

View of Lake Simcoe...

...showing the inlet where the Jersey River flows into the lake.
3rd May 2022 3rd May 22

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
1160% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Beautiful view
May 3rd, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Is this next to your house, where in winter there are those fishing huts?
May 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise