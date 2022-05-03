Sign up
Photo 4236
View of Lake Simcoe...
...showing the inlet where the Jersey River flows into the lake.
3rd May 2022
3rd May 22
2
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6925
photos
92
followers
112
following
1160% complete
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
17th April 2022 4:08pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
lake
,
simcoe
,
pics_by_brni
moni kozi
ace
Beautiful view
May 3rd, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Is this next to your house, where in winter there are those fishing huts?
May 3rd, 2022
