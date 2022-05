Crown Imperial

Yesterday late afternoon I was finally released from the hospital. I started having severe abdominal pain last Friday evening and when I still had them the next morning we figured it was time to go to the ER. They figured I had gallstones. They waited about 3 days before scheduling an MRI to make sure I passed them all. On Friday morning I had the MRI and was declared safe to go home. It was not a very fun 7 days.