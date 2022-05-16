Sign up
Photo 4243
Geranium
Yes, this potted geranium overwintered in one of our sunny bay windows. I love the bright colour.
Today is my Late Brother's Birthday. he would've turned 80.
16th May 2022
16th May 22
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Tags
flower
,
geranium
,
pics_by_bruni
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a sweet and bright capture ! - fav . Hope you are feeling better xx
May 17th, 2022
