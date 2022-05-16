Previous
Geranium by bruni
Geranium

Yes, this potted geranium overwintered in one of our sunny bay windows. I love the bright colour.

Today is my Late Brother's Birthday. he would've turned 80.
16th May 2022 16th May 22

bruni

Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a sweet and bright capture ! - fav . Hope you are feeling better xx
