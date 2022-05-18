Sign up
Photo 4244
A pretty flower with no name
I've a follow up appointment with my family doctor this morning. the surgeon at the hospital recommended I get my gallbladder surgically removed to prevent further gallstone episodes.
18th May 2022
18th May 22
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6933
photos
93
followers
113
following
1162% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
12th May 2022 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
dr.
,
pics_by_bruni
,
appointment.
moni kozi
ace
Very pretty!
That's not so cheerful news.
May 18th, 2022
That's not so cheerful news.