A pretty flower with no name by bruni
Photo 4244

A pretty flower with no name

I've a follow up appointment with my family doctor this morning. the surgeon at the hospital recommended I get my gallbladder surgically removed to prevent further gallstone episodes.
18th May 2022 18th May 22

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
moni kozi ace
Very pretty!
That's not so cheerful news.
May 18th, 2022  
