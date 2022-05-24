Previous
Next
Our last outing by bruni
Photo 4252

Our last outing

Our last outing took us to Edwards Gardens but a bid further away by car. In this area we had lots of shady spots which are great for walking, and
as you can see for taking pictures as well.

A filler from May 20th.
24th May 2022 24th May 22

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
1164% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful shot, what a nice area for a walk
May 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise