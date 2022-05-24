Sign up
Photo 4252
Our last outing
Our last outing took us to Edwards Gardens but a bid further away by car. In this area we had lots of shady spots which are great for walking, and
as you can see for taking pictures as well.
A filler from May 20th.
24th May 2022
24th May 22
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6941
photos
92
followers
113
following
4245
4246
4247
4248
4249
4250
4251
4252
Views
8
Comments
1
365
moto g(7) power
20th May 2022 3:12pm
Public
trees
pics_by_bruni
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful shot, what a nice area for a walk
May 25th, 2022
