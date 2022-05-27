Previous
Regal pelargonium by bruni
Regal pelargonium

We have a small cross over from our driveway to our neigbour's lawn. our brake wall will show it better. on each side of the brake wall we put a pot with the above mentioned flowers.

I'll take a picture of it tomorrow to show you.
bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
such a pretty colour combo
May 27th, 2022  
Jean ace
such pretty colors. like the focus
May 27th, 2022  
