Previous
Next
Photo 4255
Look what I found in the grass
We just had the grass cut when I went outside to have a closer look as something white caught my eyes. I bent down for a close-up shot.
I've no idea what kind of little flowers these are.
29th May 2022
29th May 22
4
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6944
photos
92
followers
113
following
1165% complete
View this month »
4248
4249
4250
4251
4252
4253
4254
4255
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A2200
Taken
27th May 2022 9:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
grass
,
pics_by_bruni
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet -- it looks like a lobelia flower !!
May 29th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Such cuties
May 29th, 2022
Fisher Family
Attractive flower shot!
Ian
May 29th, 2022
Jean
ace
pretty surprise
May 29th, 2022
