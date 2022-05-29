Previous
Next
Look what I found in the grass by bruni
Photo 4255

Look what I found in the grass

We just had the grass cut when I went outside to have a closer look as something white caught my eyes. I bent down for a close-up shot.
I've no idea what kind of little flowers these are.
29th May 2022 29th May 22

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
1165% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Sweet -- it looks like a lobelia flower !!
May 29th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Such cuties
May 29th, 2022  
Fisher Family
Attractive flower shot!

Ian
May 29th, 2022  
Jean ace
pretty surprise
May 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise