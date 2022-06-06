Sign up
Photo 4263
Little birdie steps into the reflection
I came across this picture just now and thought ok it's an oldie, but I like it and so I'll share it once again.
6th June 2022
6th Jun 22
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely capture - love the ray of light and the seabird striding by ! fav
June 6th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Very nice
June 6th, 2022
